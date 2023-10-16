APD: Bicyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened late Sunday near Zuni and Kentucky Street SE.

Police say a bicyclist was crossing Zuni and heading south when a gray Ford pickup traveling eastbound on Zuni crashed into him. The pickup fled east on Zuni and then north on Louisiana.

The crash victim was taken to UNM Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as Gray/Charcoal Ford F250, possibly a 2020 model with extensive front end damage and no rear tailgate. The driver is unknown at this time.

