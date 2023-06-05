APD: Bicyclist killed in overnight fatal DWI crash near Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a suspect is in custody after an alleged DWI crash left a bicyclist dead overnight near the Albuquerque Sunport.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a crash near Gibson and Yale. They arrived and found the bicyclist with “major injuries.” He died at the scene.

Investigators say a truck hit a man on a bicycle while they each traveled westbound on Gibson. Then, the truck allegedly fled the scene.

Police say a relative identified the driver as 23-year-old Leann Grace Blackhorse. The relative also reportedly told police Blackhorse was headed to Gallup.

It’s believed driver inattention and intoxication were contributing factors in the crash.

According to APD, Gallup police took Blackhorse into custody. She faces charges of vehicular homicide DWI and fleeing a deadly crash.