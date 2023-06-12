APD busts cockfighting ring in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they took down an illegal cockfighting operation Sunday in the southeast part of the city.

Police say 20 people fled a mobile home at 530 Utah SE when officers arrived. They say the main organizer of the fights, 31-year-old Adolfo Gonzales will be summoned for cockfighting.

According to APD, 11 people received citations for cockfighting.

Officers also recovered multiple animals:

6 fighting roosters

1 severely injured rooster

1 dead rooster

2 breeding hens and eggs

1 pit bull

Officials say animal control has seized the animals and is assisting with the case.