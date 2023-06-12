APD busts cockfighting ring in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they took down an illegal cockfighting operation Sunday in the southeast part of the city.
Police say 20 people fled a mobile home at 530 Utah SE when officers arrived. They say the main organizer of the fights, 31-year-old Adolfo Gonzales will be summoned for cockfighting.
According to APD, 11 people received citations for cockfighting.
Officers also recovered multiple animals:
- 6 fighting roosters
- 1 severely injured rooster
- 1 dead rooster
- 2 breeding hens and eggs
- 1 pit bull
Officials say animal control has seized the animals and is assisting with the case.
APD officers broke up a cockfighting ring today in SE ABQ. The organizer will be summonsed and 11 people were cited. Six roosters were seized. One was injured and one was deceased. pic.twitter.com/GWBsobxqOK
— APD Breaking News (@APD_PIO) June 12, 2023