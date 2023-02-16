Several New Mexico schools report hoax shooting calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to multiple “active shooter” calls at different high schools between Albuquerque and Santa Fe Thursday, but found no evidence of any shootings.

It appears to be a coordinated hoax that has also happened in other states across the country over the past few days, including Colorado, Ohio, Massachusetts, and California.

VOLCANO VISTA

According to police, APD got a single call of a shooting at Volcano Vista, from an out-of-state number. Officers made contact with the principal and staff and they did not report any shootings.

APD’s Real Time Crime Center also reports they have not seen any video surveillance showing a shooter or any victims.

APD officers in charge of the response to the high school determined that the shooting call was a hoax.

School police are in contact with the FBI regarding the alleged threat at Volcano Vista.

SANTA FE

Police responded to a similar shooting call at Santa Fe High School Thursday afternoon, but school was not in session – only parent/teacher conferences were scheduled.

According to police, the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center received a call for service reporting students were fighting in the cafeteria of the high school and multiple students had been injured with a firearm.

Officers responded immediately, reportedly arriving on scene minutes later. After learning of similar calls at other schools and searching the campus, police deemed the call a hoax.

RIO RANCHO, BERNALILLO

According to Rio Rancho police, their dispatch center received a call about a shooting at Bernalillo High School. When officers responded, they found no evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, another call came in about a shooting at Rio Rancho High School. Again, officers responded and found no evidence of a shooting.

Other schools in Rio Rancho, like Cleveland, were only placed on lockdown with a police presence as a precaution.

Rio Rancho police say they are working closely with law enforcement partners and school officials to investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story.

