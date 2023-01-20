APD: Car crashed and submerged in ditch, driver killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a car crashed and submerged in a southeast Albuquerque ditch, with the driver dead inside.

Albuquerque police officers responded, around 10 a.m. Friday, to a report of a vehicle crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham S.E., near I-25.

Police found a vehicle submerged in a nearby ditch. The driver was pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time.

