APD: Car crashes into National Hispanic Cultural Center, starting fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to the National Hispanic Cultural Center after a car crashed into a building.

Police said the crash cause a fire in the building, prompting an evacuation.

At least one passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to APD.

Information is limited at this time.

