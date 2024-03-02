APD charges suspect for another murder, six days after killing ex-girlfriend

A man has been charged with the Jan. 17 murder of Nicole Maldonado outside of the Adam Food Market on East Central.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has been charged with the Jan. 17 murder of Nicole Maldonado outside of the Adam Food Market on East Central. The homicide occurred six days after the suspect, 20-year-old Alexander Ortiz, allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, at her Northeast Heights apartment.

Detectives investigating the murder of Farfan gathered enough evidence to charge Ortiz with her death. Detectives learned from friends and family that Farfan and Ortiz had an abusive relationship and Ortiz was upset with Farfan the day of the shooting.

Detectives then started searching for Ortiz. While police searched for Ortiz, detectives investigating the murder of Maldonado at the Adam Food Market identified Ortiz as a suspect in her murder.

Detectives tracked down Ortiz on Feb. 21 at a residence located on the 300 block of Pennsylvania Street SE, which is near the Adam Food Market and the same location he is believed to have fled after the shooting at the market. Ortiz was barricaded inside the residence and SWAT officers with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

Following his arrest for the murder of Farfan, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and located multiple parts of a .40 caliber handgun. Detectives determined several of the firearm parts were similar to those used in the homicide at the Adam Food Market.