APD, CNM partners up to offer paid internships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s not every day that you hear about a paid internship and free college classes, but a partnership with the Albuquerque Police Department and Central New Mexico Community College is making it happen.

The program is called “Pathways to Public Safety.” It’s a paid internship where candidates will work at APD eight hours a week at $17 an hour.

“Recruiting today is getting a little more difficult, so we have to be creative in the ways that we get our message out to the youth, and to the public about what we have to offer, and pathways for those opportunities,” said Lt. Jacob Hoisington, who does the Recruiting and Backgrounds for APD.

He said the hands-on experience is valuable because often people sign up to be officers and don’t know what they are getting themselves into.

When the people in the program aren’t working at APD, they will take two CNM courses earning five credit hours paid for by the city.

“The course will basically cover things such as Introduction to Criminal Justice, patrol procedures. They will get Health 1003 which covers CPR, First Aid, Fire Safety and more health-related topics,” said Leslie Foust, an Interim Associate Dean at CNM.

She said this comprehensive program will give people experience inside and outside the classroom so they can decide if a career in public safety is for them.

“It is a great opportunity for anyone that might have some financial challenges, in either being able to pay tuition or even financial challenges, trying to get where they need to get into a career path,” said Foust.

The program starts in August, and they are currently taking applications. They can accept 20 candidates and all people need to qualify is a high school diploma or GED.

“This is a step in the right direction to ensure that we capture as many youths as we can, and educate them in law enforcement and public safety,” said Lt. Hoisington.

For more information on the Pathway to Public Safety internship, click here.