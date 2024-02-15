APD: Crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries after a car hit them overnight in Nob Hill.

Albuquerque police responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of a car hitting a person near Central and Morningside.

Officers arrived and found a person with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took them to the hospital.

Details are limited.