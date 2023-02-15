APD creates University, Nob Hill area command

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a news conference Tuesday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina announced the creation of a new University Area Command.

The area command was created by dividing up the existing Southeast Area Command in two, expanding resources in the southeast.

In early March, the University Area Command will be fully operational and open to the public to file reports.

The University Area Command’s jurisdiction will include the Nob Hill and University areas, along with Ridgecrest and Mesa Del Sol.

“We are investing in public safety and expanding APD resources in the busiest sector of the city,” Keller said. “Our Southeast is vastly diverse, from the International District, to Nob Hill and UNM, and building out the University Area Command will help serve this diverse part of town.”

The pilot program will last a full year. After a year, the department will determine if the new area command should become a permanent fixture in Albuquerque.