APD: Deadly two-car crash in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed in an overnight, head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque.

Around 3:13 a.m. Friday, Albuquerque police responded just south of Unser Boulevard and Paradise. There, they found a blue BMW and a Chevrolet pickup truck had crashed.

An investigation found the BMW drove southbound on northbound Unser as the pickup was driving northbound there. The pickup driver tried to go into the southbound lane to avoid the BMW. Then, the BMW driver also switched lanes, not giving the pickup enough time to switch lanes again.

The pickup driver crashed head-on into the BMW, killing the driver of the BMW. The pickup driver was taken to UNMH for chest pains.

The driver was screened by a DWI officer. However, they weren’t found to be driving under the influence.

Police are still investigating. However, they believe speed and improper driving by the BMW driver were key factors in the crash.