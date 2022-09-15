APD, DOJ formalize agreement to self-monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department and the U.S. Department of Justice have reached a major milestone in the reform process.

Albuquerque police announced they’ve agreed to start overseeing even more of their reform requirements on their own. The DOJ has been monitoring those efforts since 2014, after it found a pattern of excessive force within APD.

The departments formalized an agreement to self-assess compliance in nearly a quarter of the oversight requirements.

APD leaders said they have maintained compliance in several areas, including:

Multi-Agency Task Force

Specialized Units

Behavioral Sciences Section

Field Training and Evaluation Program

Public Information on Civilian Complaints

Staffing

Recruitment and Hiring

Performance Evaluations and Promotions

Officer Assistance and Support

“I am pleased we have finally found a light at the end of the tunnel in the reform process,” said APD Chief Harold Medina. “We overcame many challenges to get to this point. I appreciate the acknowledgement from the DOJ of our progress and our commitment to reform at APD.”