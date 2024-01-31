APD: Elderly man dies after stabbing near dispensary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 73-year-old man has died after a stabbing over the weekend at a dispensary near Unser and Central in Albuquerque.

Police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a stabbing at the Breaking Bud Dispensary.

An investigation found a truck swerved around two men and a woman reportedly walking in the middle of Central.

When the truck pulled into the dispensary parking lot and parked, the men walked up to the truck and confronted the people inside.

One of the men reportedly kicked the passenger, knocking him down. The other man was allegedly armed with a knife, which they used in the ensuing fight.

The fight ended when a Good Samaritan saw what was going on and fought off the suspects.

Police found the people in the truck sustained multiple stab wounds to their chest.

One of them was 73-year-old Fred Tapia. Police said Wednesday that Tapia died from his wound.

No word on the condition of the other victim. There is also no word on any suspects.

Albuquerque police are still investigating.