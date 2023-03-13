APD event aims to get more women involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In Albuquerque and cities across the U.S., police officers work to keep communities safe but departments largely consist of men.

However, they want to change that.

The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting two upcoming “Women in Blue” recruiting events to reach out to women who may want to join the force.

The events are free and the first one is April 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View the video above or click this link to learn more about the events.