APD faces lawsuit over nepotism, retaliation allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is now facing allegations of nepotism and retaliation. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims leadership removed and reassigned seven members of APD’s Police Academy for kicking out a cadet.

The cadet was Joshua Vega, the son of high-ranking APD Commander George Vega. According to the lawsuit, Joshua was kicked out on Aug. 17 of last year.

The lawsuit claims that Joshua lied about shaving his head, which cadets were required to do. The Academy commander kicked him out, but he was reportedly reinstated just one day later. Records show he is now an officer with APD.

Then, seven staff members at the Academy were accused of hazing. The attorney for those seven says there’s no evidence of hazing – just nepotism.

“Basically they feel betrayed by the department,” said Levi Monagle, attorney. “I mean, everything you taught us to do, everything you trained us to do, went out the window as soon as we reported the wrong person.”

KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment, but we have not heard back.