APD: Fatal pedestrian crash closes Central near Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Central Avenue is closed at Moon Street after a person was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle.

Around 5:30 a.m., Albuquerque police officers were dispatched to the area regarding a person laying in the roadway. Upon arriving, they confirmed the report and found signs they had been hit by a vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound and westbound Central are closed at Moon. Seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.