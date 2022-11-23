APD: Man found fatally shot inside car that crashed into home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a man fatally shot in a car that crashed into a southeast Albuquerque home Wednesday.

Albuquerque police responded around 11 a.m. Wednesday to a call about a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the area of San Pedro Boulevard and Copper Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man inside the vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

