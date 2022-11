ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police say the crash happened in the area of Coors and Iliff. Northbound Coors is closed at Iliff and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

