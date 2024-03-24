APD: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect

Albuquerque police say they arrested a burglary suspect after a homeowner shot a man.

Police say they were pursuing Joseph Rivera after they found he was in a stolen car. They say he crashed the car, ran away, and later broke into a house.

Police say the woman in the house shot Rivera after he refused to leave.

Rivera is currently in the hospital recovering.