APD: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they arrested a burglary suspect after a homeowner shot a man.
Police say they were pursuing Joseph Rivera after they found he was in a stolen car. They say he crashed the car, ran away, and later broke into a house.
Police say the woman in the house shot Rivera after he refused to leave.
Rivera is currently in the hospital recovering.