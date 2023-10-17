APD: I-40 closed in Albuquerque after semi-truck hits power line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Eubank and Juan Tabo in Albuquerque after a semi-truck hit a power line.

The crash left the power line downed across I-40 in Albuquerque. Authorities are diverting westbound traffic to Juan Tabo – and eastbound traffic to Eubank.

Albuquerque police are investigating the crash. In the meantime, you will need to avoid the area and seek a different route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.

