APD identifies man who died by suicide during encounter with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We are learning more about the man who died during an encounter with police Thursday evening in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Matthias Wynkoop shot and killed himself.

Albuquerque police were called out to a suicide call. APD says two officers shot at Wynkoop when he pointed a gun. He then got into a truck and after a few moments officers heard another gun shot.

The Office of the Medical Investigator says that shot was the one that killed Wynkoop. The autopsy didn’t reveal any other bullets.

Police were familiar with Wynkoop. APD says he tried to get officers to shoot him.

The most recent incident happened back in October. That’s when another police agency used the red flag law to take several guns from him.