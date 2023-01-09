APD: Incoming New Mexico House Speaker’s home damaged by gunfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating another case where gunshots were reportedly fired toward the home of an elected leader in New Mexico.

Rep. Javier Martinez told police he heard gunfire outside his Albuquerque home in early December. Then, after hearing reports of gunshots fired at other lawmakers’ homes last week, the incoming New Mexico House Speaker inspected his home and found damage, presumably from when he heard the shots fired.

Detectives reportedly investigated the scene and found evidence of a shooting. Nobody was found to be injured in the shooting.

This is the sixth shooting involving elected leaders’ homes and offices. Now, Albuquerque Police Department is investigating these shootings as possibly targeting local leaders.

Police released a timeline last week showing, between December 4 and January 5, three elected leaders’ homes and two leaders’ offices were shot at:

Around 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 4, police say someone shot eight rounds at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa’s home.

Multiple shots were reported in the early morning of Dec. 10 at the former campaign office of Raúl Torrez, who was elected as New Mexico attorney general. Following the November election, Torrez has already moved out of the office.

On Dec. 11, police say more than a dozen gunshots struck the home of former county commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Just after midnight on Jan. 3, at least eight shots were fired at the home of New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez.

Moe Maestas, newly-appointed state senator and former representative, had shots fired outside his office Jan. 5.

If you have any information about any of these six shootings, call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).

