APD: Intersection of Juan Tabo and Indian School closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers are at Juan Tabo and Indian School to investigate a case involving a stolen vehicle that is in a nearby embankment.

Police say traffic is shut down in all directions near the intersection. The public is encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

