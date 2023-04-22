APD investigates 2 overnight homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are looking into two separate deadly shootings over Friday night.

The first one happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night near Central and Eubank.

Police say they were called out for reports of a shooting. When they got there they reportedly found one person had died.

The second happened less than three miles down the road in southeast Albuquerque.

APD says they were called out around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Zuni and Alvarado.

When police arrived they say one person was found shot to death.

