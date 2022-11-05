APD investigates deadly police shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a deadly police shooting left a driver dead in northeast Albuquerque.

In a tweet, APD Police Chief Harold Medina says officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday to Tramway and Rover NE in reference to a traffic accident.

“It was believed that some individuals had driven down the middle of the roadway and had been involved in an accident,” said Medina.

Upon arrival, officers found some occupants in the vehicle passed out. Officials say as officers were removing the driver from the vehicle a firearm was spotted.

“An officer indicated that there possibly was a firearm on scene and shots were fired. At this time the subject did die on scene, and officers were able to get rescue out, but it was to no avail,” Medina said.

Tramway and Rover will be closed for the time being as police investigate.