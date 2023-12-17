APD investigates deadly Saturday shooting in SW Albuquerque

According to APD, they say the shooting happened near Gibson and Snow Vista Boulevard in the southwest part of town.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

According to APD, they say the shooting happened near Gibson and Snow Vista Boulevard in the southwest part of town.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man – identified as Adrian Vallejos – with a gunshot wound.

Vallejos was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.