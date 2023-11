Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Uptown.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Uptown.

Officers say it happened on San Pedro and Indian School around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say someone was shot and later died at the scene.

APD has not identified anyone in this case.

