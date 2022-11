ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD’s Motor Unit are investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. bicyclist crash Wednesday night.

Albuquerque police say the crash occurred at 3301 Monroe Street NE.

According to APD, one individual succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Police say another individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

