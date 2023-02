ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a scene Thursday morning in the North Valley where they say multiple people were shot.

One person was taken to the hospital and died from their wounds there. No word on the condition of the other victims.

Police say the shooting happened near 6th Street Northwest and Griegos Road.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.