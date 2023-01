ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near Legacy Church on Albuquerque’s West Side.

According to APD, a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the church. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have closed eastbound lanes of Central between Unser and Airport Drive.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.