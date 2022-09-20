APD investigates homicide near 12th and Mountain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home on 12th Street Monday.

Police were called to the residence near 12th and Mountain at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation. Police said a man is currently in custody.

Information is limited at this time.

