APD investigates homicide near 12th and Mountain
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home on 12th Street Monday.
Police were called to the residence near 12th and Mountain at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation. Police said a man is currently in custody.
Information is limited at this time.
