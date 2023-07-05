APD investigates overnight shooting for second morning in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second morning in a row, Albuquerque police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the city.

Late Tuesday night, dispatch sent officers to check on a report of a man laying on the road in southwest Albuquerque.

They arrived in the area of 98th Street and Rio Clara Road and found a man shot and killed.

Homicide detectives arrived at the scene and began their investigation early Wednesday.

Detectives were also busy early Tuesday in the area of Kathryn Ave. S.E. and Columbia Dr. S.E. Dispatch sent officers to that area regarding a possible crash.

When they arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds who died before officers arrived.

Police don’t have a suspect in either case at this time. Detectives are still investigating.

As we learn more about these investigations, we’ll update you on KOB.com and KOB 4 News.