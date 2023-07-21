APD investigates road rage shooting at mobile park home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one man critically injured in southeast Albuquerque Thursday.

According to APD, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. at the South Pointe Village Mobile Home Park.

Police say a confrontation started after a road rage incident. A man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

APD’s Homicide Detectives are now investigating.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.