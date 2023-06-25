APD investigates shooting at NW Albuquerque gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured Sunday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Speedway gas station near Coors Boulevard and Avalon Road NW. They say the shooting happened shortly after 1p.m..

According to APD, a man was transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

