APD: Shots fired at 3 homes of elected leaders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The homes of three local elected leaders were shot at over the last month, according to Albuquerque police.

No one was injured, but each home was damaged. Albuquerque police are now trying to figure out if the shootings were related.

FIRST SHOOTING

Around 4:41 p.m. on Dec. 4, police say someone shot eight rounds at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa’s southeast Albuquerque home.

SECOND SHOOTING

On Dec. 11, police say more than a dozen gunshots struck the South Valley home of then-county commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

THIRD SHOOTING

Just after midnight on Jan. 3, at least eight shots were fired at the southwest Albuquerque home of New Mexico Sen. Linda Lopez.

Mayor Tim Keller issued a statement saying, “These shootings are serious crimes, regardless of whether anyone was injured. I stand with these community leaders and encourage anyone who may have information to help by reporting details to APD immediately.”

If you have any information, call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-COPS (2677) or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).