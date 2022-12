ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched a homicide investigation Sunday in the northwest part of the city.

Police say officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the area of Yucca Dr and La Bajada Rd NW to reports of shooting.

Officials say one individual was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

