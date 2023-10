ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating a suspicious death in a troubled area in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers were at the Motel 6 on Coors and Iliff around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a man dead at the motel. They have not identified the victim, but they’re calling this a “suspicious death.”

