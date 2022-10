ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating the suspicious death of a one-year-old boy.

Police said the child was taken to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital Thursday night. When his parents brought him in, he was unresponsive.

The infant was pronounced dead and police were called to start their investigation.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.