APD investigating apartment shooting as justifiable homicide
Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting at The Ridge apartments as a justifiable homicide.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting as a justifiable homicide.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday at The Ridge apartments on Tramway NE.
According to APD, an 18-year-old told officers he shot his mom’s ex-boyfriend in self-defense after he threatened to kill family members.
Police did not identify the people involved.
Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness and KOB.com for updates.