APD investigating apartment shooting as justifiable homicide

Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting at The Ridge apartments as a justifiable homicide.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting as a justifiable homicide.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday at The Ridge apartments on Tramway NE.

According to APD, an 18-year-old told officers he shot his mom’s ex-boyfriend in self-defense after he threatened to kill family members.

Police did not identify the people involved.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness and KOB.com for updates.