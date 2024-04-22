APD investigating apartment shooting as justifiable homicide

By KOB

Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting at The Ridge apartments as a justifiable homicide. 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly shooting as a justifiable homicide. 

Police say the shooting happened Saturday at The Ridge apartments on Tramway NE.

According to APD, an 18-year-old told officers he shot his mom’s ex-boyfriend in self-defense after he threatened to kill family members.  

Police did not identify the people involved. 

