ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a potential bomb threat in downtown Albuquerque.

According to APD, their bomb unit is responding to the federal courthouse near 4th and Lomas. The other courthouses on Lomas have also been advised to shelter in place.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.