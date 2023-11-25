Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian near Central and Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in front of the Walgreens at Coors and Central.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD is advising drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the crash. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.