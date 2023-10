ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at Central and Rhode Island.

Police say a car hit a pedestrian and then left the area. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Officers are trying to get an accurate description of the vehicle. Information is limited at this time.

