ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting near Eubank and Candelaria.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Eubank NE and the victim succumbed to their injuries on scene.

No one is in custody at this time, according to APD.

