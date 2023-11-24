APD investigating reports of shots fired at Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of at least one shot fired at Coronado Mall Friday afternoon.

Officers quickly determined there is not an active shooter, and there does not appear to be any injuries, according to APD.

Police officers were in the area monitoring a demonstration at the Uptown Shopping area when they were alerted to the reports of shots fired. They diverted to Coronado Mall.

While there are no reported injuries, officers did find at least one bullet casing, police say. Officers are also working to determine if the individual who fired the shot has been identified.

There is NOT an active shooter at Coronado Mall. APD officers responded quickly to a report of a shot fired. Nobody was injured and there is not an active threat. Officers are working to get individuals out of the mall. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 24, 2023