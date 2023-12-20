APD investigating shooting as justifiable homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department says a fatal shooting in the San Jose neighborhood Tuesday evening may be a justifiable homicide.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Alamo Avenue SE to investigate a call about a suspicious person in the area. Police then found a man dead on the street.

According to APD, detectives learned that the man was shot on the 400 block of Salazar Court SE nearby. Police say the shooter, identified as a caretaker for elderly residents at the home, had noticed a possible intruder enter the backyard of the home. The caretaker fired a weapon, which struck the man in the yard.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible case of self defense.

