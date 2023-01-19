APD investigating suspicious death at Highland Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a suspicious death at Highland Park, near Central and Elm Street SE.

According to APD, officers responded to the park shortly before noon after a woman was found unconscious and did not appear to be breathing. Investigators later declared she was dead.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the homicide unit will be investigating.

Information is limited at this time.

