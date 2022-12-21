APD launches program to combat firearm crimes, help gun owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new community effort is aiming to combat firearm crimes and help gun owners keep track of a firearm if theirs is lost or stolen.

Albuquerque Police Department has launched the “Save 2 Casings” program, which allows gun owners to submit two previously-fired casings in an envelope, with the serial number, make and model of that particular firearm written on the envelope.

If your firearm is ever lost or stolen, police can submit that information to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. Then, the NIBIN can compare those casings against the existing database of casings police officers gather from crime scenes, which helps to advance investigations into firearm-related crimes.

The program is entirely voluntary and not mandatory.

Danielle Todesco talked with APD Commander Nick Sanders about what this program is all about, in the video above.