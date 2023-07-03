APD: Man accused of stabbing father to death in North Valley home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. – Albuquerque police say they arrested a man after he stabbed his father to death.

APD says 28-year-old Joseph Banuelos Jr. showed up to the Route 66 Travel Center covered in blood, and told workers what he had done. He faces an open count of murder.

Police say they found the Joseph’s father at their home in the North Valley near 12th St. and Griegos Sunday. They say Banuelos Jr. stabbed his father 55-year-old Joseph Banuelos Sr. multiple times.

Neighbors told police they heard Banuelos Jr. yelling in the middle of the street overnight. They say it was normal behavior for him.