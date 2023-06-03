APD: Man arrested for driving ATV on Central, fleeing police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers arrested 31-year-old Gregory Cordova after he fled a traffic stop while driving recklessly on Central near Yale Friday night.

Officers near UNM spotted the ATV around 8:30 p.m. when Cordova was reportedly doing wheelies and driving in the ART bus lane. Police said there was heavy foot traffic in the area.

Police attempted to stop the ATV, but said Cordova and two motorcyclists fled the area. From there, APD’s helicopter followed the group westbound toward downtown Albuquerque.

After hitting three vehicles, Cordova eventually crashed on the 6200 block of Gonzalez Road SW, according to APD. Police said Cordova jumped onto one of the motorcycles and was dropped off at an arroyo and ran to a nearby home. Officers went to that home and arrested him.

Cordova was taken to the hospital to be treated for his crash injuries. He was later released and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges, including reckless driving and fleeing police.

