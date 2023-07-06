APD: Man charged for alleged homicide at apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police charged a 42-year-old man with allegedly killing a 44-year-old man at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex in June.

42-year-old Dorian McCuller faces an open count of murder and tampering with evidence, for allegedly killing 44-year-old Richard Cabell. The alleged murder happened June 20 at the Copper Ridge Apartments.

Police learned about McCuller while investigating the homicide. A behavioral health hospital reportedly called detectives and said they admitted a patient who may have recently hurt someone in Albuquerque.

Detectives determined the patient was McCuller and interviewed him. Eventually, they found he was allegedly talking about the death of Cabell.

Detectives say McCuller admitted Cabell struck him in the face and chased him as he drove out of the apartment complex. Because of that, McCuller allegedly pulled out his gun and shot Cabell twice, thinking Cabell had a gun.

Police say, however, they didn’t find a gun on Cabell.

Witnesses reportedly identified McCuller and said he drove away in a car after the shooting. They also allegedly told police the two men disputed over Cabell’s girlfriend.

McCuller allegedly told police he didn’t remember driving to Texas, didn’t know where the car was and threw the gun out the window during the drive.

Authorities served McCuller the arrest warrant while he was jailed in Texas.

